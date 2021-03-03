ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Telecom tower firms buying assets across Europe as 5G rolls out

  • Cellnex's rapid expansion will give the company more than 100,000 tower sites in its portfolio, compared with about 82,000 towers for Vantage, which was spun out of Vodafone Group .
  • American Tower, which has nearly 200,000 towers globally, has a quarter of that number in Europe, and about 170,000 towers are still owned by mobile network operators.
Reuters 03 Mar 2021

STOCKHOLM: Telecom towers have become the target of several big deals as Spain's Cellnex and US-based American Tower Corp race to increase their European footprint, eyeing the roll-out of next-generation 5G technology.

Cellnex's rapid expansion will give the company more than 100,000 tower sites in its portfolio, compared with about 82,000 towers for Vantage, which was spun out of Vodafone Group .

American Tower, which has nearly 200,000 towers globally, has a quarter of that number in Europe, and about 170,000 towers are still owned by mobile network operators.

Here are some of the tower-related announcements since 2020:

February, 2021: Cellnex reaches agreement with Altice and Starlight Holdco to acquire Hivory, which has around 10,500 masts in France, planning an initial investment of 5.2 billion euros ($6.3 billion).

February, 2021: Cellnex announce a 1.6 billion euro deal with Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat to take over Polkomtel Infrastrukture, which manages around 7,000 masts.

February, 2021: Vodafone plans to float Vantage Towers, its European mobile phone masts business, on the Frankfurt stock exchange in March in a share offering worth about 3 billion euros, three people close to the matter say.

February, 2021: Orange announce the launch of its European masts company TOTEM, which will house its 25,500 towers.

January, 2021: Spanish telecom company Telefonica sa it has agreed to sell its mobile phone masts in Europe and Latin America to US-based telecom infrastructure operator American Towers for 7.7 billion euros in cash.

January, 2021: German telecoms group Deutsche Telekom and Cellnex sa they will combine their tower businesses in the Netherlands and set up a joint fund to invest in digital infrastructure.

November, 2020: Cellnex says it will buy 24,600 towers and sites that CK Hutchison owned in Europe for a total 10 billion euros.

April, 2020: Cellnex sa it had agreed to acquire Portuguese mobile operator NOS's telecom-tower business for an initial 375 million euros.

telecom Vodafone Group Cellnex American Tower Corp mobile network operators.

Telecom tower firms buying assets across Europe as 5G rolls out

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters