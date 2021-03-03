ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Firdous confident for Hafeez Sheikh's win in Senate polls

  • She said that a senator that was elected through money would never serve the people, rather, he would “suck the nation’s blood”.
APP 03 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's candidate Hafeez Sheikh, who has the support of majority lawmakers, seemed set to win the Senate polls.

Talking to a private news channel, she claimed that the ruling party would emerge as the largest party in the upper house of the Parliament after the Senate election.

She said that a senator that was elected through money would never serve the people, rather, he would “suck the nation’s blood”.

She also lashed out at the opposition for opposing open ballot in the Senate elections due to fear of defeat.

She said corrupt Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance would face defeat in Senate polls, adding that the transparency in elections would strengthen the democracy.

She said that instead of supporting the government’s move for electoral reforms, the opposition was creating hurdles for an open ballot in the Senate elections.

Firdous said that the government in the leadership of Imran Khan was striving to bring genuine representatives of the people into the parliament, adding that this was not possible without abrogating the role of money in the sale and purchase of votes.

Replying to a question, she said PTI was united and working as a family to defend the country from looters and corrupt politicians.

She said resistance to the open balloting had exposed the dual standards of the opposition parties.

Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous confident for Hafeez Sheikh's win in Senate polls

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters