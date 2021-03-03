BOI organizing CPEC’s B2B Investment Conference tomorrow

PESHAWAR: The Board of Investment (BOI), Pakistan would organize a ‘China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Industrial Cooperation Business to Business (B2B) Investment Conference’ tomorrow (March 4) here at a local hotel.

According to a spokesman of BOI, the B2B Investment Conference would focus on CPEC priority sectors to facilitate cooperation and linkages between Pakistani and foreign businessmen and entrepreneurs. It will be a platform where the BOI would facilitate matchmaking and handholding of Chinese and foreign companies with their Pakistani counterparts.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Chairman BOI, Atif R. Bokhari, Finance Minister KP Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, international investors and foreign delegates are scheduled to attend the event.

The conference has received overwhelming response from the private sector and hundreds of companies and individuals from different sectors of KP and rest of the country have confirmed their active participation in the investment conference.

Federal Board of Investment (BOI) and National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China were assigned the task to further the process of bilateral cooperation under CPEC, with the objective of transforming CPEC into a true economic corridor by establishing special economic zones (SEZs) and business ventures in different sectors.

Keeping in the view the same mandate, the conference was planned with aims at marketing sectoral investment opportunities in KP under the ambit of industrial cooperation under CPEC, to exhibit ready to launch products in different sectors. SEZs and other Industrial Parks of KP will also be brought into the spotlight.

The day long B2B forum would cover different aspects but its primary purpose would remain on exploration of Pakistan’s sectoral potentials.

Video conference option would also be made available for those who could not physically attend the event. The conference is designed to foster interaction, learning and ‘matchmaking’ of concrete investment opportunities in KP potential investment sectors.

With a view of achieving its objectives, the conference is structured to include plenary context setting and sessions around priority sectors and SEZs with high level speakers from the public and private sectors.