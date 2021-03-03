Pakistan
Court awards death in murder case
- After completion of arguments, Judge Farhan Muddasir awarded death sentence to convict Amjad Faiz.
03 Mar 2021
SARGODHA: An additional district and sessions court Judge in Khushab,Farhan Muddasir, awarded death sentence to a man involved in a murder case.
Prosecution said on Wednesday that accused Amjad Faiz Sultan, resident of Joharabad, gunned down a police constable Ahmed Iqbal over old enmity. Local police had arrested the accused and presented challan in the court for trial.
After completion of arguments, Judge Farhan Muddasir awarded death sentence to convict Amjad Faiz.
In upset for PTI, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad
Court awards death in murder case
Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly
PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections
Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification
Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro
Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June
Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes
Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?
Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike
PSM LoI to be published at the end of month
Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support
Read more stories
Comments