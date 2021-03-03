ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
Leaked video of Ali Gilani exposes agenda of opposition: Murad Saeed

  • Murad alleged that Yousuf Raza Gilani also stole the necklace of the Turkish President’s wife given for the flood victims.
APP 03 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Wednesday said that leaked video of Ali Raza Gilani has exposed the covert agenda of the opposition based on protecting their personal interests at the cost of violating law and exploiting people.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said the incident also revealed that they can go to any extent for accumulation of illegal money and horse-trading.

The Minister said after the video of Ali Raza Gilani, Yousuf Raza Gilani has no moral grounds for contesting the elections as he was disqualified by the Supreme Court.

He alleged, “Yusuf Raza Gilani was nominated in the Senate election as he had refused to write a letter to Swiss government against Asif Ali Zardari on the directions of Supreme Court.”

Murad alleged that Yousuf Raza Gilani also stole the necklace of the Turkish President’s wife given for the flood victims.

He said that when Hollywood Superstar Angelina Jolie visited Pakistan to show solidarity with victims of earthquake and fund raising, the former Prime Minister's family was brought on a special private jet from Multan to meet her.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has always stressed for transparency in the system throughout his 22-year long struggle and PTI was committed to implement his vision.

He said transparency in the system is the only way forward to put the country on the right track.

The Minister said that PPPP and PML-N would never want transparency in the election process.

He said that the government had brought amendments and approached Supreme Court for open balloting with an objective to ensure transparency in the Senate election.

He was of the view that PPP and PML-N has opposed open ballot as they wanted continuation of corrupt system.

Murad recalled that PTI had expelled 20 of its MPAs after they were found guilty of taking money in the 2018 Senate polls. He alleged that development funds of Sindh were used by the PPPP for corruption purposes.

He said the government had refused NRO to the Opposition despite their blackmailing tactics during FATF related legislation.

