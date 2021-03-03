PTI to overwhelmingly win Senate election: CM Aide

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) has a two-third majority in the provincial assembly and would win the Senate election with thumping majority.

Talking to media persons outside Provincial Assembly Hall here Kamran Bangash said the opposition parties have gathered around to protect their corruption adding members from the opposition also contacted the PTI MPAs to purchase their votes however their offers were turned down by our members as we have a resolve to end corrupt practices from KP politics.

Bangash said we have to eliminate the culture of horse-trading from our politics adding putting an end to the sale and purchase of self-conscious and confidence of people was our mission. Our MPA, Abdus Salam also received some WhatsApp messages for the sale of his vote however he timely informed the leadership and categorically rejected the offer.

He said ironically the opposition defended a scandalous video related to horse-trading the other day which was a prominent proof that the opposition supported horse-trading in the Senate election.

To a question, he said Yousuf Raza Gillani should step back with moral courage adding we did not contact any member from the opposition however they made constant attempts to contact us with regard to the Senate election. Kamran Bangash said the day of the Senate election would end with PTI’s overwhelming majority.