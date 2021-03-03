COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for Hajj, says Saudi Health Ministry

(Karachi) Saudi Arabia has made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for people intending to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage this year, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per the Kingdom's Health Ministry, coronavirus vaccine has been made mandatory for those willing to attend Hajj and will be one of the main conditions.

Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah said, “compulsory vaccination” would be required for all the pilgrims. He didn’t confirm whether pilgrims from outside the Kingdom would be permitted to undertake Hajj, but said a vaccine would be the “main condition” for participation.

In 2020, the kingdom dramatically reduced the number of pilgrims to around 1,000 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after barring Muslims abroad from the rite for the first time in modern times. Hajj, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it, is a major source of income for the Saudi government.