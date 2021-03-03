No Hajj for pilgrims without COVID-19 vaccination announces Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has made the coronavirus vaccination mandatory for pilgrims performing Hajj this year.

As per the Saudi health ministry officials, the COVID-19 vaccine requirement has been made mandatory for those wishing to perform the Hajj this year, and no one will be allowed to perform the Hajj without the vaccine.

"The Covid-19 vaccine is mandatory for those willing to come to the Hajj and will be one of the main conditions (for receiving a permit to come)," stated the Saudi newspaper Okaz report.

On the other hand, the Minister of Health of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Tawfiq al-Rubayeh, said that the COVID vaccination will also be mandatory for the health workers who perform their duties during the Hajj this year, as they provide medical facilities to the people at Mecca, Medina and entry points.

A spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Health, Dr Muhammad al-Abd al-Ali, said quarantine would not be necessary for those who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

The spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Health added that the number of cases of the global pandemic is increasing day by day, so we are keeping an eye on the overall situation.

Last year, Saudi Arabia allowed a limited number of pilgrims to perform the Hajj due to the threat of the coronavirus.