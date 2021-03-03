ANL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.43%)
Australia set New Zealand tough target in third T20

  • Glenn Maxwell smashed 70 from 31 balls, including 28 from one Jimmy Neesham over, while under-fire skipper Aaron Finch scored 69 off 44 to mute critics who had been calling for his scalp.
AFP 03 Mar 2021

WELLINGTON: Australia's batters finally found form to set New Zealand a daunting target of 209 in the third Twenty20 international on Wednesday as the tourists try to avoid a series defeat.

Trailing 2-0 in the five-match series, Australia finished their 20 overs at 208 for four at Wellington Regional Stadium after losing the toss and being asked to bat.

Glenn Maxwell smashed 70 from 31 balls, including 28 from one Jimmy Neesham over, while under-fire skipper Aaron Finch scored 69 off 44 to mute critics who had been calling for his scalp.

It was the second highest Twenty20 international score at the venue, where the record run chase 184.

Spinner Ish Sodhi was the pick of the Black caps attack with two wickets for 32.

