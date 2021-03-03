ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.82%)
ASC 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.66%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
AVN 96.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.47%)
BOP 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.31%)
DGKC 136.91 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.19%)
EPCL 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.68%)
FCCL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
FFBL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.59%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.77%)
HUBC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.54%)
KAPCO 39.72 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
MLCF 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.2%)
PAEL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.04%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
POWER 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
PPL 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 27.47 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.39%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.51 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (5.94%)
TRG 149.59 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.28%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.02%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US will have enough vaccine supply for all adults by end May: Biden

  • "That's progress. Important progress. But it is not enough to have the vaccine supply," Biden said. "We need vaccinators, people who put the shots in people's arms, millions of Americans' arms."
AFP 03 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said Tuesday the United States would have sufficient vaccine supply by the end of May to inoculate the US adult population.

"We're now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May," said Biden -- who last month had forecast it would take until the end of July to amass that many doses.

"That's progress. Important progress. But it is not enough to have the vaccine supply," Biden said. "We need vaccinators, people who put the shots in people's arms, millions of Americans' arms."

President Joe Biden vaccinators arms US adult population

US will have enough vaccine supply for all adults by end May: Biden

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters