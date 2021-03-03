ANL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.43%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.01%)
ASL 25.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.69%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
BOP 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.21%)
DGKC 137.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
EPCL 51.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.51%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.27%)
FFL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
HASCOL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.77%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.54%)
KAPCO 39.72 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
KEL 4.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
MLCF 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.2%)
PAEL 38.66 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.2%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
POWER 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
PPL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.87%)
PRL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (6.58%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (5.92%)
TRG 148.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.41%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.02%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pele gets Covid vaccine, hails 'unforgettable' day

  • As an octogenarian, Pele forms part of the population considered at high risk of coronavirus complications.
AFP 03 Mar 2021

SAO PAULO: Brazilian football great Pele, 80, received a Covid-19 vaccine Tuesday, a moment he described as "unforgettable" while urging people not to let down their guard against the deadly virus.

"Today was an unforgettable day. I received the vaccine!" the man considered one of the greatest footballers of all time wrote on his Instagram account.

The message included a photo of Pele wearing a mask and giving a thumbs-up while he received his shot.

"The pandemic is not over. We must remain disciplined to save lives because many people have not yet been vaccinated," he wrote, and advocated mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing as virus protection.

"This (the pandemic) will pass if we think of each other and help each other," he said.

Pele's press team did not respond to questions about which vaccine he received, and whether it was the first or second dose.

The only player to win three World Cups -- in Sweden in 1958, Chile in 1962 and Mexico in 1970 -- Pele has self-isolated at his house in Sao Paulo state since the start of the health crisis which has left more than 255,000 people dead in Brazil, where vaccination has been slow to start.

As an octogenarian, Pele forms part of the population considered at high risk of coronavirus complications.

His health has deteriorated in recent years, and in limited recent public appearances, he has been seen in a wheelchair or supported by a walker.

Sweden Pele Covid19 Vaccine Twenty20 World Cups Brazilian football Sao Paulo state

Pele gets Covid vaccine, hails 'unforgettable' day

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters