World
UK requests UN Council meeting on Myanmar for Friday: diplomats
- The meeting would be behind closed doors, according to London's proposal, the same sources said.
03 Mar 2021
UNITED NATIONS: Britain has requested a new United Nations Security Council meeting on coup-hit Myanmar for Friday, diplomatic sources told AFP on Tuesday.
