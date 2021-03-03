ANL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.6%)
ASC 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.29%)
ASL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
BOP 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.31%)
DGKC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.26%)
EPCL 51.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.53%)
FCCL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
FFBL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.47%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 87.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.44%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.54%)
KAPCO 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.02%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.94%)
PIBTL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.18%)
POWER 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
PPL 90.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.56%)
PRL 27.51 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.55%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (5.92%)
TRG 149.21 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.02%)
UNITY 31.39 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.99%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Former Trump press secretary joins Fox News

  • She left her Fox position after announcing in late January that she was running for governor of the state of Arkansas.
AFP 03 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: Donald Trump's former White House press secretary has been hired by Fox News as an on-air commentator, the network said Tuesday.

Kayleigh McEnany, 32, made her television debut in 2016 on CNN before officially joining Trump's team the following year.

McEnany was appointed as White House spokeswoman in April 2020, a position she kept until Trump left office in January.

Since the presidential election in November, McEnany has come under fire for backing Trump's baseless claims that the election was fraudulent.

The Fox network has been a landing pad for many Trump administration alumni: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as White House press secretary from May 2017 to June 2019, was recruited by Fox News as a commentator.

She left her Fox position after announcing in late January that she was running for governor of the state of Arkansas.

Former Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow has also joined Fox. Since February, he has hosted a weekly show on Fox Business, Fox News' sister channel with an equally conservative editorial stance.

Donald Trump White House Larry Kudlow Kayleigh McEnany November Fox network

Former Trump press secretary joins Fox News

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters