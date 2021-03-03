ANL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.44%)
Wawrinka dumped out of Rotterdam ATP, Rublev advances

  • The in-form Russian will face former world number one Andy Murray in the second round.
AFP 03 Mar 2021

ROTTERDAM: Stan Wawrinka was knocked out of the Rotterdam ATP meeting in the first round on Tuesday after losing in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 to Russia's Karen Khachanov.

The three-time Grand Slam winner, playing in his first match since being defeated in a five-set epic by Marton Fucsovics at the Australian Open, was beaten by world number 21 Khachanov in fairly comfortable fashion.

Big-hitter Khachanov eased through the match without dropping a service game to eighth seed Wawrinka.

The 24-year-old will face British qualifier Cameron Norrie in the last 16.

Khachanov's countryman and fourth seed Andrey Rublev strolled into the next round thanks to a 7-6 (8/1), 6-3 win over American qualifier Marcos Giron.

The in-form Russian will face former world number one Andy Murray in the second round.

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas eased into round two with a 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 victory over Belarusian Egor Gerasimov.

The Greek, who beat Rafael Nadal en route to the Australian Open semi-finals last month, dropped his serve once in each set but did enough to set up a last-16 tie with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, who saw off Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 7-6 (8/6).

