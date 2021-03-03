ANL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.53%)
Ten FARC guerillas killed in Colombia military bombing: government

  • He did not say when it happened.
AFP 03 Mar 2021

BOGOTA: A military bombing killed 10 guerrillas and injured three at a base of dissidents of the former FARC rebel group in southeast Colombia, sources said Tuesday.

Defence Minister Diego Molano said on Twitter the military action "neutralized" 13 FARC dissidents.

He did not say when it happened.

A source told AFP 10 died and three were wounded in the assault.

