ANL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.53%)
ASC 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.55%)
ASL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.82%)
AVN 95.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
BYCO 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
DGKC 135.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.38%)
EPCL 50.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.14%)
HASCOL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
HUBC 86.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
JSCL 26.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
KAPCO 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.23%)
PAEL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.5%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 27.38 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (6.04%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 43.62 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (6.21%)
TRG 148.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.68%)
UNITY 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.2%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,005 Increased By ▲ 20.48 (0.41%)
BR30 26,007 Increased By ▲ 174.45 (0.68%)
KSE100 46,124 Increased By ▲ 159.29 (0.35%)
KSE30 19,282 Increased By ▲ 45.98 (0.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rio Tinto chairman resigns over Aboriginal site destruction

  • The site was considered sacred by the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people of Western Australia.
AFP 03 Mar 2021

SYDNEY: Rio Tinto's chairman announced Wednesday he would step down over the mining giant's destruction of an ancient Aboriginal site to expand an iron ore mine.

The revelation Rio had blown up the 46,000-year-old rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in Western Australia sparked a public backlash and investor revolt that led the CEO and two top executives to resign in September.

The caves were one of the earliest known locations inhabited by Australia's Indigenous people and had contained some of the oldest Aboriginal artefacts ever found in the country.

Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson said the company's successes in 2020 -- which saw it pay out a record dividend to investors on the back of booming iron ore prices -- had been "overshadowed" by the destruction.

"As chairman, I am ultimately accountable for the failings that led to this tragic event," he said in a statement.

Thompson said he would not seek re-election at the company's annual general meetings in 2022, allowing a transition period until a replacement is appointed.

He called the destruction "a source of personal sadness and deep regret, as well as being a clear breach of our values as a company".

The site was considered sacred by the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people of Western Australia.

Though Rio Tinto had permission from the state government to blast in the area, the PKKP said they had warned that the placement of some explosives would destroy two heritage rock shelters.

A parliamentary inquiry into the destruction has recommended the mining firm pay restitution, rebuild the destroyed site and commit to a permanent moratorium on mining in the area.

Rio Tinto Juukan Gorge Puutu Kunti Kurrama Simon Thompson Aboriginal artefacts

Rio Tinto chairman resigns over Aboriginal site destruction

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

NPLs and sick units: NA panel puts off approval of CRC legislation

LHC directives: FBR revises functions and powers of DGI&I IR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters