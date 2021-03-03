ANL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.53%)
ASC 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.48%)
ASL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.14%)
AVN 95.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
BOP 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
DGKC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.52%)
EPCL 50.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.84%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.85%)
FFBL 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.96%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.14%)
HASCOL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
HUBC 86.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
JSCL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.17%)
KAPCO 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
PAEL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.5%)
PIBTL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
POWER 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 27.41 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (6.16%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 43.62 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (6.21%)
TRG 148.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.61%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 5,004 Increased By ▲ 19.41 (0.39%)
BR30 26,009 Increased By ▲ 176.23 (0.68%)
KSE100 46,112 Increased By ▲ 148.16 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,274 Increased By ▲ 38.55 (0.2%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Three female media workers shot dead in Afghanistan

  • America's future in Afghanistan under Biden is unclear, after the White House announced plans to review the withdrawal deal brokered last year.
AFP 03 Mar 2021

JALALABAD: Three female media workers have been shot and killed in Afghanistan, their TV network said, in what appeared to be the latest targeted killing to rock the country.

Journalists, religious scholars, activists and judges have all been victims of a recent wave of political assassinations, forcing many into hiding -- with some fleeing the country.

The killings have increased since peace talks began last year between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Tuesday's murders came in two separate attacks in the eastern city of Jalalabad, said Zalmai Latifi, the director of Enikass TV, where the three women worked.

"They were going home from the office on foot when they were shot," Latifi told AFP, saying all three worked in the dubbing department for the broadcaster.

Zahir Adel, a spokesman at Nangarhar's provincial hospital, also confirmed the toll.

The local Islamic State group affiliate said its gunmen carried out the killing of what it called "journalists working for one of the media stations loyal to the apostate Afghan government".

Afghan and US officials have blamed the Taliban for the wave of violence, but the group has denied the charges.

A Taliban spokesman denied the group was involved in Tuesday's killings.

The murders came as the US special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad returned to Kabul this week for meetings with Afghan leaders, in a bid to revive a flagging peace process as a deadline for US troop withdrawal draws closer.

Khalilzad's arrival marks the first time he has returned to Afghanistan since US President Joe Biden took office in January and asked him to stay in his post.

Donald Trump's administration, eager to end America's longest war, tasked the veteran diplomat with negotiating with the Taliban, culminating in a deal signed in Qatar on February 29 last year.

The accord states that the US will withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by May, with the Taliban promising not to allow territory to be used by terrorists -- the original goal of the US invasion following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

America's future in Afghanistan under Biden is unclear, after the White House announced plans to review the withdrawal deal brokered last year.

Some observers warn a speedy US withdrawal from the country may unleash even greater chaos in the war-weary country.

Afghanistan Jalalabad Zalmay Khalilzad's female media workers Zalmai Latifi Enikass TV Zahir Adel Nangarhar's provincial hospital

Three female media workers shot dead in Afghanistan

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

NPLs and sick units: NA panel puts off approval of CRC legislation

LHC directives: FBR revises functions and powers of DGI&I IR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters