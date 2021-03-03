Markets
Hong Kong stocks surge in morning
03 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied in the morning session on economic recovery hopes, though traders remain on edge over warnings about a surge in inflation and possible asset bubbles.
The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.69 percent, or 491.88 points, to 29,587.74.
