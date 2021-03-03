ANL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.44%)
ASC 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.48%)
ASL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
AVN 95.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
BYCO 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.52%)
EPCL 50.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.86%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.54 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.24%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.14%)
HASCOL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
HUBC 86.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
JSCL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.17%)
KAPCO 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
MLCF 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
PAEL 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.37%)
PIBTL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
POWER 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 27.36 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.96%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 43.63 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (6.23%)
TRG 148.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.54%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 5,005 Increased By ▲ 19.97 (0.4%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 175.81 (0.68%)
KSE100 46,115 Increased By ▲ 150.23 (0.33%)
KSE30 19,276 Increased By ▲ 40.45 (0.21%)
Indian shares up for third straight day; Reliance gains

  • Rival Bharti Airtel bought spectrum worth $2.55 billion, while Vodafone Idea picked up airwaves for $272.25 million.
Reuters 03 Mar 2021

BENGALURU: India's main stock indexes rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, supported by gains in Reliance Industries and assurances from the government that it had enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to cover its population.

The government said on Tuesday there were plenty of COVID-19 vaccines for the country even though it has sent quantities abroad.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.88% to 15,046.55 by 0347 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.8% to 50,699.74.

Reliance Industries was the top boost to the Nifty 50, gaining roughly 1% in early trade.

The conglomerate's telecoms unit Reliance Jio Infocomm won airwaves worth about $8 billion in a $10.6-billion spectrum auction that closed on Tuesday.

Rival Bharti Airtel bought spectrum worth $2.55 billion, while Vodafone Idea picked up airwaves for $272.25 million.

Airtel's shares were up 0.79% and Vodafone rose 1.32%.

In broader Asian markets, the rally lost steam, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipping 0.35% as investors paused to assess volatility in both shares and bonds.

