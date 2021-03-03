ANL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.44%)
ASC 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.48%)
ASL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
AVN 95.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
BYCO 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.52%)
EPCL 50.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.86%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.54 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.24%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.14%)
HASCOL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
HUBC 86.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
JSCL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.17%)
KAPCO 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
MLCF 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
PAEL 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.37%)
PIBTL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
POWER 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 27.36 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.96%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 43.63 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (6.23%)
TRG 148.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.54%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 5,005 Increased By ▲ 19.97 (0.4%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 175.81 (0.68%)
KSE100 46,115 Increased By ▲ 150.23 (0.33%)
KSE30 19,276 Increased By ▲ 40.45 (0.21%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Man Utd won't splash the cash in transfer window, says Solskjaer

  • "I think there's just going to be less and less transfers happening in the world of football with all these changes."
Reuters 03 Mar 2021

Manchester United will not embark on a lavish spending spree in the summer transfer window due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Premier League club's finances, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

United are second in the table with 50 points from 26 matches, 15 points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

The 20-time top-flight champions are on the lookout for reinforcements as they attempt to bridge the gap to Pep Guardiola's side next season, but Norwegian Solskjaer said they must be "responsible" with their finances.

"It's definitely affecting everyone in football, the pandemic," Solskjaer said ahead of Wednesday's trip to Crystal Palace. "Of course the lack of income, the finances has affected everyone. It might affect us all well.

"We have to be realistic and responsible in the way we do our business. We have to look at the whole picture. Where can we spend the money? And how much is there?

"I think there's just going to be less and less transfers happening in the world of football with all these changes."

Solskjaer said curbs on spending may lead to more opportunities for the club's young players.

"You can look at it different ways (with a) rebuild. We also have players in the academy that we now can maybe give opportunities," he said.

Manchester United Pep Guardiola Solskjaer Crystal Palace

Man Utd won't splash the cash in transfer window, says Solskjaer

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

NPLs and sick units: NA panel puts off approval of CRC legislation

LHC directives: FBR revises functions and powers of DGI&I IR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters