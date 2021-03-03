FF Steel, UOL sign MoU

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between FF Steel and University of Lahore (UOL) at the Main Campus of the university.

Through this MoU, FF Steel will facilitate UOL students on various industrial platforms by incorporating industrial needs in course curriculum & training programs, whereas the university will act as an academic & research partner with FF Steel.

FF Steel (Pvt) Ltd, is a 33-year old steel manufacturing company that is recognized for exclusively manufacturing grade 60 steel bars. The company has two plants, one in Peshawar, the other in Lahore and now planning for a third steel manufacturing plant in Karachi post to an IPO and listing on Pakistan stock exchange.

