Markets
ECB bought 23.5bn euros worth of bonds last week before redemptions
02 Mar 2021
FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank bought 23.5 billion euros of bonds across its stimulus programmes last week as holdings worth 9.7 billion euros matured, ECB data showed on Tuesday.
The large redemptions meant the ECB added just 13.7 billion euros worth of debt to its holdings in the five days to Feb. 26, less than some investors were expecting.
