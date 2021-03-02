Business & Finance
Abercrombie & Fitch quarterly sales fall 5pc
Abercrombie & Fitch Co posted a 5% fall in quarterly net sales on Tuesday, as mall traffic took a hit from consumers staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net sales fell to $1.12 billion from $1.18 billion a year earlier, in line with analysts' average estimate of $1.12 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
