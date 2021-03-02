Sri Lankan shares fall as industrials, financials slide

Sri Lankan shares closed lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, dragged down by industrial and financial stocks.

The benchmark stock index ended down 1.27% at 7,343.38. The index is off 18.6% from its lifetime high hit on January 29, 2021.

Cable manufacturer ACL Cables slumped 6.2%, according to exchange data, while LOLC Holdings slid nearly 3%.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index rose to 66.7 million from 57.9 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 791.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($4.06 million), according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 1.99 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 195.5 against the US dollar by 1100 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.