Croatia sells more T-bills than planned, yields lower
Updated 02 Mar 2021
ZAGREB: Croatia sold 1.32 billion kuna ($209.47 million) of one-year and six-year treasury bills at two separate auctions on Tuesday, beating the target set at 1.2 billion kuna, Finance Ministry data showed.
The ministry sold 1.0 billion kuna in one-year paper and 320 million kuna of six-year paper. The six-year paper was last sold in August 2019.
The yield on the one-year paper inched down one basis point to 0.02% and that on the six-month paper was zero percent.
The overall bids at Tuesday's auctions amounted to as much as 3.02 billion kuna.
Non-banking investors bought two-thirds of the one-year paper and none of the six-month bills.
After the auction, Croatia's short-term local currency debt rose to 14.77 billion kuna from 14.66 billion.
Croatia sells more T-bills than planned, yields lower
