ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (7.14%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 135.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
EPCL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.91%)
FCCL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 86.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.29%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
JSCL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.62%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.81%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.87%)
MLCF 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PAEL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.06%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.70 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.31%)
UNITY 30.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.45%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (1.48%)
BR30 25,833 Increased By ▲ 500.7 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,964 Increased By ▲ 370.84 (0.81%)
KSE30 19,236 Increased By ▲ 179.9 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Croatia sells more T-bills than planned, yields lower

  • The yield on the one-year paper inched down one basis point to 0.02% and that on the six-month paper was zero percent.
  • The overall bids at Tuesday's auctions amounted to as much as 3.02 billion kuna.
Reuters Updated 02 Mar 2021

ZAGREB: Croatia sold 1.32 billion kuna ($209.47 million) of one-year and six-year treasury bills at two separate auctions on Tuesday, beating the target set at 1.2 billion kuna, Finance Ministry data showed.

The ministry sold 1.0 billion kuna in one-year paper and 320 million kuna of six-year paper. The six-year paper was last sold in August 2019.

The yield on the one-year paper inched down one basis point to 0.02% and that on the six-month paper was zero percent.

The overall bids at Tuesday's auctions amounted to as much as 3.02 billion kuna.

Non-banking investors bought two-thirds of the one-year paper and none of the six-month bills.

After the auction, Croatia's short-term local currency debt rose to 14.77 billion kuna from 14.66 billion.

Croatia t bills Croatia Kuna Croatian foreign bonds Croatia Economy

Croatia sells more T-bills than planned, yields lower

CPEC set to become a high-quality demonstration project of Belt and Road Initiative: FM

Senate polls to be held through secret ballot, says ECP

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Press watchdog RSF files lawsuit against Saudi prince over Khashoggi

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters