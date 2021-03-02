ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
Brawl erupts between PPP, PTI lawmakers in Sindh Assembly

  • The brawl reportedly took place after PTI MPAs attacked three of their party members when they came to attend the assembly session
  • PPP MPAs tried to cool down the disgruntled PTI lawmakers which caused the situation to escalate
Fahad Zulfikar 02 Mar 2021

(Karachi) The Sindh Assembly turned into a fighting ring on Tuesday as members were seen engaging in physical fighting and hurling verbal abuse at each other during a session, local media reported.

As per details, the brawl took place after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs attacked three of their party members when they came to attend the assembly session.

On Monday, PTI's Khurram Sher Zaman claimed that three of PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi.

The three 'missing' members, Aslam Abro, Shehryar Shar, and Karim Baksh Gabol, came to the Sindh Assembly and marked their attendance. The three reportedly said that they will vote according to their 'conscience' during the Senate elections. They maintained that some lawmakers suspect they will vote in favour of the opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Shar entered the provincial assembly and PTI MPAs chanted slogans against him while PPP MPAs clapped for him. After Gabol walked to the attendance register, some MPAs ran towards him and pushed him. He fell and MPAs were seen kicking and punching him.

PPP MPAs reportedly tried to cool down the disgruntled PTI lawmakers which caused the situation to escalate.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani asked the assembly members to go back to their seats but despite repeated calls, the lawmakers did not pay heed to his requests. Later, Durrani left the assembly.

Earlier, PTI MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman claimed that three of their party lawmakers had gone missing ahead of the Senate elections.

“The three of them were under duress and were receiving offers from different parties,” he said while addressing a presser. “We are unable to make contact with them as their phones are switched off,” the PTI lawmaker said adding that the families of the MPAs are in distress over the situation.

He demanded of the Sindh government to find the whereabouts of the party lawmakers and blamed the provincial authorities for being behind the entire episode.

lawmakers Sindh Assembly Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf SENATE POLLS physical fighting and hurling verbal abuse missing members brawl erupted disgruntled MPAs

