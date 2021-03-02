ANL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.59%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.36 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (6.55%)
AVN 96.79 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.15%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
DGKC 136.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.08%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.24%)
FCCL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
HASCOL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.14%)
JSCL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.65%)
KAPCO 38.06 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.76%)
KEL 4.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.42%)
MLCF 47.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
PAEL 37.66 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.26%)
PIBTL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.46%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.49%)
PRL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.17%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 149.30 Increased By ▲ 7.70 (5.44%)
UNITY 30.66 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.06%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,990 Increased By ▲ 77.52 (1.58%)
BR30 25,897 Increased By ▲ 564.89 (2.23%)
KSE100 46,037 Increased By ▲ 443.46 (0.97%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 230.2 (1.21%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Thai exports may rise more than forecast as demand recovers

  • The baht eased slightly to 30.34 per dollar on Tuesday but it has still gained 9.3% since last April.
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

BANGKOK: Thai exports could grow more than a forecast of 3-4% increase this year as global demand improves, but a persistently strong baht and a migrant labour shortage pose a risk, the country's shippers' council said on Tuesday.

Exports, a key driver of growth, will be supported by the improving economies of trade partners and global vaccine distribution, Ghanyapad Tantipipatpong, chairwoman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told a briefing.

"While maintaining our forecast for now, we expect momentum to continue. February's shipments should be good," she said.

However, the strength of the baht and a migrant labour shortage could have a negative impact, Ghanyapad said, adding that a container shortage should last at least until the middle of the year.

The baht eased slightly to 30.34 per dollar on Tuesday but it has still gained 9.3% since last April.

In January, overall exports rose 0.35% from a year earlier. Excluding a slump in volatile gold shipments, exports otherwise rose 6.27%, customs data showed.

Thailand's state planning agency predicts exports will increase 5.8% this year, after a 6% decline last year.

Thailand Dollar Ghanyapad Tantipipatpong Thai National Shippers' Council Thailand exports

Thai exports may rise more than forecast as demand recovers

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters