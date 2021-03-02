Markets
Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking
- The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.86 percent or 255.33 points to end at 29,408.17.
02 Mar 2021
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday on profit-taking, as investors eyed a speech by the Federal Reserve chairman scheduled for this week.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.86 percent or 255.33 points to end at 29,408.17, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.40 percent or 7.63 points to 1,894.85.
