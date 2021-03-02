ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.91%)
ASC 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
ASL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.72%)
AVN 96.02 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.34%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
DGKC 135.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.78%)
EPCL 51.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.15%)
FCCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
HASCOL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
HUBC 86.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.71%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
JSCL 26.27 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.33%)
KAPCO 38.03 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.68%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.42%)
MLCF 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
PAEL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.83%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
POWER 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.03%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.49%)
PRL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.98%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 145.88 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.02%)
UNITY 30.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.35%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 4,978 Increased By ▲ 65.78 (1.34%)
BR30 25,774 Increased By ▲ 442.02 (1.74%)
KSE100 45,976 Increased By ▲ 382.43 (0.84%)
KSE30 19,249 Increased By ▲ 193.57 (1.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

As oil prices rally, old OPEC tensions set to rise

  • OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia has in recent times been willing to take on extra production cuts to facilitate agreement.
AFP 02 Mar 2021

LONDON: As members of the oil cartel OPEC and its allies meet this week to discuss adjusting output, analysts expect old tensions between oil producer giants to flare up again. Russia and Saudi Arabia, respectively the world's second and third largest producers of oil after the United States, had often been at loggerheads in the past, but when crude oil prices plunged due to the pandemic, they rallied to radically cut production levels and underpin prices.

Now that prices have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, at around $65 a barrel, the two heavyweights and their partners will discuss how to move forward -- and how much crude to release back onto the global market.

"The priorities are well known: Russia wants to return to normal production as quickly as possible while Saudi Arabia wants to benefit from high prices a little longer," Bjarne Schieldrop, chief analyst at commodities research group Seb, said ahead of a ministerial level meeting Thursday at which quotas are expected to be adjusted.

Loosening cuts

While global demand for crude is recovering, OPEC has ensured that its production cuts create an "artificial shortage" that supports prices, according to Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at broker group Axi.

Following two days of tough negotiations at 2021's first summit in early January, the 23 members of the OPEC and OPEC+ groupings agreed to slowly increase oil supply to the world market.

For March, members have already agreed to withhold 7.05 million barrels per day (bpd), less than the 7.125 million bpd they cut in February.

With vaccination campaigns underway and demand in China, the world's largest oil importer, back at pre-pandemic levels, exactly how much oil OPEC+ will allow to be traded for April will be at the heart of Thursday's ministerial-level debate.

Though the virus still poses a threat, it is likely "that the rise in oil prices will lead to a more rapid loosening of cuts," than previously anticipated, analysts at Capital Economics say.

The quota of cuts expected to be observed by each country will be closely scrutinised by market watchers -- as will any divergence between the main producers.

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia has in recent times been willing to take on extra production cuts to facilitate agreement.

Riyadh recently decided to reduce output by one million barrels per day, while Russia and Kazakhstan have slightly increased their crude production.

OPEC Oil Axi OPEC+ groupings

As oil prices rally, old OPEC tensions set to rise

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters