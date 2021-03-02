ANL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.03%)
Metro Pakistan extends Covid-19 relief support to govt

Updated 02 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Metro Pakistan, the leading wholesale and food retail, as part of its continuous COVID-relief support program, has once again extended its support to the Government of Pakistan in the ongoing fight against the global pandemic.

As part of the effort Metro Pakistan has donated 1500 hygiene kitsto the civil administration in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi for the frontline workers and quarantine centres. These kits include cleaning products and personal hygiene items like Soap, surface cleaner, sanitizer, wipes, and hand wash.

Last year Metro Pakistan, as a good corporate citizen, contributed 2,750 high quality full body protective suits, 2000 face masks and 2,200 hygiene and health kits, 908 food hampers and 2400 meal boxes to support the Government and the people of Pakistan in fight against COVID-19.

METRO Pakistan is also the recipient of appreciation award from Governor Punjab for organizing a blood camps in all stores on the World Blood Donor Day to raise awareness about the need for safe blood donations as the country was facing shortage of safe blood for patients suffering from Thalassemia, haemophilia, and blood cancer during the epidemic.—PR

