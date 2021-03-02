First UAE ambassador to Israel takes up post

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israel’s president on Monday formally received the first-ever ambassador from the United Arab Emirates to the Jewish state, following last year’s historic agreement between the countries to normalise ties.

UAE envoy Mohamed Al Khaja, who arrived in Israel earlier Monday, delivered his credentials to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at a ceremony in Jerusalem.

After greeting Khaja in Arabic, Rivlin said: “The entire Israeli people welcomes you with joy.

“This will be your most important mission — to welcome the hands reaching out to you... treaties are signed by leaders, but real, sustained peace is made between peoples, face to face,” the president said.

Khaja said he would “work tirelessly to strengthen the political ties between our two countries, in the service of our peoples and regional stability.”

The UAE was the first country to agree to establish full diplomatic relations with the Jewish state under the Abraham Accords, a pact brokered by former US president Donald Trump.