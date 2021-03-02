Governor, CM and NA Speaker discuss political issues

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Bazdar and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser met on Monday and discussed the country’s political situation and administrative and parliamentary affairs.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the unopposed elections of Senate candidates in Punjab. They also discussed strategy regarding upcoming Senate polls, sources said.

A spokesman of the Governor’s House said the Governor Ch Sarwar said on the occasion that unopposed election of Senate candidates in Punjab is a manifestation of political maturity and hoped that the opposition would continue to give priority to national interest over political differences. “The Punjab government wishes to move forward by taking along all political parties,” he said.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab is on the path of progress, as special zones for industrial development in Punjab are being established, which will usher in a new era of development in the province.

The CM said the government is willing to take all the political powers along in the province and emphasized that Punjab is moving on the path of development. Work is in progress on a number of development projects to create more job opportunities, he added.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said on the occasion that the federal government believes in transparency in the Senate elections. The election of candidates on the basis of numerical ratio in the Senate elections in other provinces like Punjab will prove to be a positive step towards transparency, he added.

