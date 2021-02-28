ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
Pakistan

SC to hear Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s review petition on Monday

  • Recently, a six-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial had referred the matter to the chief justice to include judges who wrote dissenting notes in the presidential reference against Justice Isa.
APP 28 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will hear the review petition filed by Supreme Court Judge, Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the Presidential reference filed against him seeking an additional review of the ruling on the presidential reference filed against him on December 08, 2019.

The SC judge along with other petitioners including his wife Mrs. Sarina Isa, Supreme Court Bar Association, Sindh High Court Bar Association and others had sought review and removal of paragraph 2 to 11 of the June 19, 2020 verdict.

A 10-member larger bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice YAhya Afridi, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan would hear petition on Monday (March 1).

Recently, a six-member bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial had referred the matter to the chief justice to include judges who wrote dissenting notes in the presidential reference against Justice Isa.

The Supreme Court Judge had initiated the proceedings over Justice Isa's alleged non-disclosure in wealth returns of three London properties acquired on lease in the name of his wife and children between 2011 and 2015.

