Pakistan
37 cops contract COVID-19 in five days
28 Feb 2021
KARACHI: With 37 new cases reported in last five days, around 6083 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesman of Sindh Police on Sunday.
He told that currently 210 officers and personnel were under treatment while 5849 had recovered from the disease.
The spokesman said that 24 policemen lost their lives battling against COVID-19.
He said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.
