ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran, allies could be behind Israeli ship blast: newspaper

  • Israel has long accused arch-foe Iran of trying to acquire nuclear weapons, a charge always denied by Tehran.
AFP 28 Feb 2021

TEHRAN: The "resistance axis" of Tehran and its regional allies may have been behind an explosion that hit an Israeli-owned "spy" vessel four days ago, an ultraconservative Iranian newspaper said Sunday.

The MV Helios Ray, a vehicle carrier, was travelling from the Saudi port of Dammam to Singapore when the blast occurred on Thursday, according to the London-based Dryad Global maritime security group.

Citing unnamed "military experts," Kayhan, Iran's leading ultraconservative daily, wrote in a front-page report that "the targeted ship in the Gulf of Oman is a military ship belonging to the Israeli army".

It was "gathering information about the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman" when it was targeted, the newspaper said.

"This spy ship, although it was sailing secretly, may have fallen into the ambush of one of the branches of the resistance axis," it added, without offering further details.

The term "resistance axis" usually refers to the Islamic republic and its allied forces in the region.

Israel's defence minister Benny Gantz said on Saturday that the Jewish state's "initial assessment" is that Iran is responsible for the explosion aboard the vessel.

"This... takes into account the proximity (with Iran) and the context" in which the blast occurred, he added.

"This is what I believe."

Rami Ungar, an Israeli businessman who owns the Helios Ray, told Israeli state television Kan on Friday that the explosion caused "two holes about a metre and a half (five feet) in diameter". It was "not yet clear" if the damage was caused by missiles or mines attached to the ship, Ungar added.

He said that the explosion did not cause any casualties among the crew or damage to the engine.

Israel has long accused arch-foe Iran of trying to acquire nuclear weapons, a charge always denied by Tehran.

Iran blamed the November 27 assassination outside Tehran of its top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on the Jewish state.

"The Zionist regime's attacks and crimes in the region, which have been going on publicly for some time, seem to have finally made it a legitimate target," Kayhan said.

The US and Saudi Arabia in mid-2019 alleged Iran used limpet mines to blow holes in Gulf-area ships, and then US president Donald Trump came close to ordering an attack on Iran in retaliation. Tehran strongly denied those allegations.

Iran Israeli ship blast

Iran, allies could be behind Israeli ship blast: newspaper

Pakistan recognizes Saudi Arabia's efforts in Khashoggi murder case

Saudi-led coalition says it thwarted Houthi missile attack on Riyadh

UK's Sunak says public finances won't be fixed overnight

US authorizes Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Attorney General Khalid Javed infected with new COVID-19 variant

US in delicate balancing act as Saudi prince spared sanctions

PM to launch tourist project Al-Beruni Radius at Nandana Fort today

COVID outbreak: Pakistan reports 23 deaths, 1,176 new infections in 24 hours

US debt soars to $29 trillion, owes India $216 billion

PSDP 2020-21: Rs479.24bn released against Rs650bn budgetary allocation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters