PM launches Al-Beruni heritage trail at Nandana Fort in Jehlum

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched Al-Beruni heritage trail at Nandana Fort in Jehlum on Sunday. The project was undertaken as part of the Prime Minister's vision to promote tourism in line with the National Tourism Strategy 2020-30.

Addressing the participants, Imran said that preservation of heritage and tourism sites is necessary to apprise the future generation about rich cultural and historical assets of Pakistan.

“Unfortunately, we did not develop and preserve our archaeological sites,” he pointed out, adding the recent discovery of a 40-feet long statue of sleeping Buddha from Haripur shows rich cultural heritage of Pakistan.

"Our archaeologists did little, in fact, nothing, to preserve our heritage," the premier said. "Even Moenjo Dero and Harappa were discovered by foreigners," he lamented.

"The entire world initiates excavation projects but there were none initiated on our soil," the premier maintained.

“We have to protect these sites for our coming generations and the world to attract tourists from across the globe as tourism is a big source of employment and earning revenue,” the prime minister said.

He said tourism has witnessed a boost in Pakistan. He added that in order to promote tourism in the country we have to ensure environmental protection of tourist destinations.

The premier highlighted that tourism has more potential than any other sector, but least benefit has been availed from is this sector.

He said that the government is trying to establish a model village at the site. In addition, he pointed out that the government will also provide facilities to tourists.

The Nandana Fort holds archeological significance which dates back to the 11th century when famous scholar Abu Rehan Al-Beruni during his stay quantified the circumference of the earth.

Al-Beruni later wrote a famous book about the region and mentioned Nandana as a great center of learning.