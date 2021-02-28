Pakistan
PM to launch tourist project Al-Beruni Radius at Nandana Fort today
- Prime minister is keen on the preservation and conservation of the site, aimed at converting it into an international tourism site: PM office
- The site's archeological significance dates back to the 11th century when famous scholar Abu Rehan Al-Beruni during his stay quantified the circumference of the Earth
28 Feb 2021
(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Al-Beruni Radius, a tourism project in Jhelum for the revival of Pakistan's heritage, a statement issued by PM's Office stated.
The statement said that the prime minister is keen on the preservation and conservation of the site, aimed at converting it into an international tourism site.
The site's archeological significance dates back to the 11th century when famous scholar Abu Rehan Al-Beruni during his stay quantified the circumference of the Earth, it added.
Al-Beruni later wrote a famous book about the region and mentioned Nandana as a great center of learning. The historical Nandana Fort is located in Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan of district Jhelum.
US authorizes Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
PM to launch tourist project Al-Beruni Radius at Nandana Fort today
Pakistan recognizes Saudi Arabia's efforts in Khashoggi murder case
Attorney General Khalid Javed infected with new COVID-19 variant
US in delicate balancing act as Saudi prince spared sanctions
COVID outbreak: Pakistan reports 23 deaths, 1,176 new infections in 24 hours
Govt in talks to lower Chinese power profits
US debt soars to $29 trillion, owes India $216 billion
PSDP 2020-21: Rs479.24bn released against Rs650bn budgetary allocation
PM to announce ‘mega’ development package for Sindh districts soon: Umar
Presidential reference on Senate ballot mode: Apex court likely to announce its opinion tomorrow
Read more stories
Comments