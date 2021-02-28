PM to launch tourist project Al-Beruni Radius at Nandana Fort today

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Al-Beruni Radius, a tourism project in Jhelum for the revival of Pakistan's heritage, a statement issued by PM's Office stated.

The statement said that the prime minister is keen on the preservation and conservation of the site, aimed at converting it into an international tourism site.

The site's archeological significance dates back to the 11th century when famous scholar Abu Rehan Al-Beruni during his stay quantified the circumference of the Earth, it added.

Al-Beruni later wrote a famous book about the region and mentioned Nandana as a great center of learning. The historical Nandana Fort is located in Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan of district Jhelum.