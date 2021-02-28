ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Nelly Korda grabs LPGA lead as Lydia Ko falters, Sorenstam struggles

  • That put the 50-year-old Swede -- who won 10 major titles in her 15-year career -- last among the 74 players who made the cut.
AFP 28 Feb 2021

MIAMI: Nelly Korda grabbed a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA on Saturday, firing five birdies in a four-under 68 at Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida.

Korda's second straight 68 gave her a 13-under-par total of 203, one shot clear of Patty Tavatanakit, who stormed home with three straight birdies in a six-under 66.

World number one Ko Jin-young of South Korea also carded a 66 to head a group sharing third on 206, alongside American Angel Yin (65) and New Zealand's overnight leader Lydia Ko, who posted an even par 72.

Korda, ranked fourth in the world, started the day one behind Kiwi Ko and after six straight pars picked up birdies at the seventh, ninth and 12th.

She bounced back from her lone bogey of the day at 13 with back-to-back birdies at the 15th and 16th.

Thailand's Patty was two-under for the round through nine holes but made the most of the scoring opportunities offered on the back nine with birdies at 14, 16, 17 and 18.

Top-ranked Ko also took advantage of the back nine, five of her seven birdies coming in a six-hole span from the 11th through the 16th.

Yin was buoyed by an eagle two at the 14th to go along with five back-nine birdies.

But Lydia Ko, the former world number one chasing her first LPGA title since 2018, couldn't take advantage of the back-nine scoring chances.

She had four birdies overall, two on the back nine, but also a double-bogey six at the 12th and a bogey at the last.

LPGA great Annika Sorenstam, who parred her final hole on Friday to make the cut in her first tour start since 2008, seemed to run out of steam as she posted a seven-over 79.

That put the 50-year-old Swede -- who won 10 major titles in her 15-year career -- last among the 74 players who made the cut.

"I just put myself in really difficult positions and it's hard to score, so it gets tiring," said Sorenstam, who is playing the event as a tuneup for the US Senior Women's Open.

"You get tired when you have to really just fight for pars. Yeah, I'm tired now, but that's just kind of part of the deal. That's why I'm here getting back into it and trying to score and do the best I can."

golf LPGA Lydia Boussour of Oxford Economics Nelly Korda Annika Sorenstam US Senior Women's Open Sorenstam

Nelly Korda grabs LPGA lead as Lydia Ko falters, Sorenstam struggles

Pakistan recognizes Saudi Arabia's efforts in Khashoggi murder case

Attorney General Khalid Javed infected with new COVID-19 variant

US in delicate balancing act as Saudi prince spared sanctions

PM to launch tourist project Al-Beruni Radius at Nandana Fort today

COVID outbreak: Pakistan reports 23 deaths, 1,176 new infections in 24 hours

Govt in talks to lower Chinese power profits

US debt soars to $29 trillion, owes India $216 billion

PSDP 2020-21: Rs479.24bn released against Rs650bn budgetary allocation

PM to announce ‘mega’ development package for Sindh districts soon: Umar

Presidential reference on Senate ballot mode: Apex court likely to announce its opinion tomorrow

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters