ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Thousands in Lebanon rally in support of Maronite patriarch

AFP 28 Feb 2021

BKERKE, (Lebanon): Thousands of Lebanese rallied Saturday in support of the Maronite patriarch following powerful Shia group Hezbollah's recent criticism of the Christian leader's positions.

Earlier this month, Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi had called for a UN-sponsored "international conference" in the face of Lebanon's economic collapse and political impasse.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah last week slammed the proposal, saying it would open the door to foreign interference or even to an "occupation".

In a show of support for the patriarch, thousands rallied at the patriarchate in Bkerke, north of the capital Beirut, carrying Lebanese flags and portraits of Rahi.

Lebanon is locked in its worst economic crisis in decades and desperately needs international aid, but donors have conditioned financial help on an independent cabinet enacting sweeping reforms.

Prime minister Hassan Diab resigned after a massive blast at Beirut's port in August that killed more than 200 people, but the divided political class has failed to name a new government to help lift the country out of the economic crisis.

In a speech to the crowd on Saturday, Rahi repeated the call for an international conference, saying that "all we propose is to revitalise the Lebanese state, which is in disarray, broken".

"The state is collapsing, people are starving," he said, calling on Lebanese to react to the "failure" of the political class.

Rahi is an ardent supporter of Lebanon's official policy of dissociation from regional conflicts, a position that clashes with Iran-backed Hezbollah's involvement in the war in Syria.

For years, Hezbollah's fighters have been fighting alongside the Syrian regime in the neighbouring country's civil war.

The group is the only side not to have disarmed following Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war, and is also a powerful player in Lebanese politics, with seats in parliament.

The demonstrators on Saturday shouted slogans in support of the Lebanese army and denounced Hezbollah as a "terrorist" group, an AFP photographer said. "Neutrality, sovereignty, stability," read one banner hanging on a church facade.

"We came to support the patriarch in his call for neutrality," Olga Abu Merei told AFP from the rally.

"We want stability, we want our country to stay away from problems and wars."

In his speech, Rahi urged neutrality so that Lebanon "will no longer be the victim of conflicts".

Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah Lebanon rally Maronite patriarch

Thousands in Lebanon rally in support of Maronite patriarch

PSDP 2020-21: Rs479.24bn released against Rs650bn budgetary allocation

PM to announce ‘mega’ development package for Sindh districts soon: Umar

Presidential reference on Senate ballot mode: Apex court likely to announce its opinion tomorrow

Senate election: Campaigns to come to an end at midnight on March 1: ECP

Ministry proposes body to articulate ‘Smart Tax Plan’

$1.9trn Covid plan clears US House, heads to Senate

Pakistan shall respond with full might: DG ISPR

Successful bidder of track and trace project: FBR GRC expressly defines ‘conflict of interest’ term

AEO certificate holders: FBR asks port authorities to provide all facilities

Money laundering: FBR sets up body to monitor progress on disposal of assets

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.