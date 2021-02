Three shot dead including cleric

ISLAMABAD: Uniden-tified persons on Saturday shot dead a prayer leader, his son, and one of his students in the limits of Bhara Kahu police station. Police sources said some unidentified persons shot dead Mufti Akram, his 13-year-old son Sami Ullah and one of his students in Bhara Kahu. Police, after getting information, reached the scene and shifted the bodies to a hospital for autopsy, they said.

