Covid-19 SOPs: CAA extends restrictions for inbound travellers

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday issued a notification stating that instructions issued on December 31, 2020 regarding standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed by all inbound travellers to Pakistan, have been extended till March 14th.

The category list of countries from which visitors seek traveling Pakistan will also remain in effect till March 14th, the CAA said.

An updated list of countries, classified under categories A, B, and C, was also shared by the aviation authority.

Category A: According to the list, Category A countries "do not require Covid-19 PCR test before entry into Pakistan".

These countries — 24 in all — include Australia, China, Iraq, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.

Category B: All countries not listed in Category A or C fall under Category B. Travellers from these countries coming to Pakistan require a negative Covid-19 PCR test which must have been taken 72 hours before travel at the most.

Category C: Travel from Category C countries to Pakistan is restricted and "only allowed as per guidelines of NCOC (National Command and Operations Centre)," said CAA, adding that restrictions specified in a January 29 notice for Category C countries will remain effective till March 14.

These countries are 15 in number and include South Africa, United Kingdom, Ireland, and The Netherlands.

In the notice dated January 29, the CAA had said only the following people from Category C countries are allowed to travel Pakistan, as long as they have a negative PCR test — one that was conducted 72 hours prior at the most:

Pakistani passport holders holding a valid visa from a category C country

Pakistani NICOP holders

Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders

Diplomatic passport holders of Category C countries, and their families.

Any passenger from Category C countries falling under any of the above-mentioned criteria or having stayed in a Category C country within the last 10 days prior to travel to Pakistan "may also be subjected to additional stipulations as specified by the relevant Health Authorities upon arrival in Pakistan", the notice added.

