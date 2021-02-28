Hamza concerned over surge in country’s debt

LAHORE: Expressing concern over surge in the country’s debt, Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Saturday said the incumbent government is running the affairs by taking loans.

While addressing a rally of PML-N supporters after his release from jail, Hamza said the government has failed on all fronts and the people are burdened by soaring inflation.

He said Imran Khan and his team will be held accountable for their deeds of political vengeance and that day is near. He was of the view that the rulers were burning in the fire of revenge.

Praising the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, he said he is the only leader who returned from London when his wife was on a deathbed in the London hospital.

Hamza said there has been three years since the fake government has started the accountability drama and has jailed Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, Rana Sanaullah, Saad Rafique and Hanif Abbassi but could not prove anything against them.

He said whether it is a Broadsheet issue or any other matter, the rulers only lies, held secret meetings with Broadsheet but could not find anything against the Sharif family.

Hamza said they waved the papers carrying fake news of David Rose to prove Shahbaz Sharif guilty but later Rose admitted before London court that it was a fabricated story. Earlier, Hamza’s release orders were registered at Camp Jail. Later, a court employee from the Camp Jail went to Kot Lakhpat prison along with the release order.

