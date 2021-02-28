ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hamza concerned over surge in country’s debt

Recorder Report 28 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Expressing concern over surge in the country’s debt, Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Saturday said the incumbent government is running the affairs by taking loans.

While addressing a rally of PML-N supporters after his release from jail, Hamza said the government has failed on all fronts and the people are burdened by soaring inflation.

He said Imran Khan and his team will be held accountable for their deeds of political vengeance and that day is near. He was of the view that the rulers were burning in the fire of revenge.

Praising the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, he said he is the only leader who returned from London when his wife was on a deathbed in the London hospital.

Hamza said there has been three years since the fake government has started the accountability drama and has jailed Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, Rana Sanaullah, Saad Rafique and Hanif Abbassi but could not prove anything against them.

He said whether it is a Broadsheet issue or any other matter, the rulers only lies, held secret meetings with Broadsheet but could not find anything against the Sharif family.

Hamza said they waved the papers carrying fake news of David Rose to prove Shahbaz Sharif guilty but later Rose admitted before London court that it was a fabricated story. Earlier, Hamza’s release orders were registered at Camp Jail. Later, a court employee from the Camp Jail went to Kot Lakhpat prison along with the release order.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Nawaz Sharif Punjab assembly PML N Imran Khan Hamza Shahbaz

Hamza concerned over surge in country’s debt

PSDP 2020-21: Rs479.24bn released against Rs650bn budgetary allocation

PM to announce ‘mega’ development package for Sindh districts soon: Umar

Presidential reference on Senate ballot mode: Apex court likely to announce its opinion tomorrow

Senate election: Campaigns to come to an end at midnight on March 1: ECP

Ministry proposes body to articulate ‘Smart Tax Plan’

$1.9trn Covid plan clears US House, heads to Senate

Pakistan shall respond with full might: DG ISPR

Successful bidder of track and trace project: FBR GRC expressly defines ‘conflict of interest’ term

AEO certificate holders: FBR asks port authorities to provide all facilities

Money laundering: FBR sets up body to monitor progress on disposal of assets

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.