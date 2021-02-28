Maqsood Buttar elected president LHCBA for year 2021-22

LAHORE: Maqsood Buttar advocate on Saturday elected president Lahore High Court Bar Association for the year 2021-22.

Buttar supported by Hamid Khan-led professional group bagged 5639 votes and his rival Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar of the Independent group obtained 3888. As many as 9583 bar members out of 21667 cast their votes in the polling held on the biometric system.

Buttar also enjoyed support of the lawyers’ wings of PPP, PTl, Jamat-i-Islami and a faction of PML-N headed by bar’s former secretary Rana Asadullah Khan, also the brother of MPA Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan. Sardar Latif Khosa’s faction of Peoples Lawyers Forum (PLF) also supported Buttar.

Main chapter of PML-N Lawyers’ Forum led by its president Naseer Ahmad Bhutta and a bloc of PLF headed by Abid Saqi usually backed the late Asma Jehangir’s group.

Mudassir Abbas Maghiana was elected as Vice President with 4261 votes against his two rival candidates Sohail Shafiq Chaudhry and Ashraf Jalal who secured 4189 and 1020 votes respectively.

Khwaja Mohsin Abbas of the Independent group notched the slot of secretary. He secured 5555 votes against 3935 obtained by Akhtar Padda.

Faisal Tauqir Sial was elected as finance secretary with 4160 votes. Two runners-up candidates Rana Waseem Yousaf Khan and Falak Naz Gill obtained 4050 and 1309 votes respectively.

