ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Maqsood Buttar elected president LHCBA for year 2021-22

Recorder Report 28 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Maqsood Buttar advocate on Saturday elected president Lahore High Court Bar Association for the year 2021-22.

Buttar supported by Hamid Khan-led professional group bagged 5639 votes and his rival Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar of the Independent group obtained 3888. As many as 9583 bar members out of 21667 cast their votes in the polling held on the biometric system.

Buttar also enjoyed support of the lawyers’ wings of PPP, PTl, Jamat-i-Islami and a faction of PML-N headed by bar’s former secretary Rana Asadullah Khan, also the brother of MPA Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan. Sardar Latif Khosa’s faction of Peoples Lawyers Forum (PLF) also supported Buttar.

Main chapter of PML-N Lawyers’ Forum led by its president Naseer Ahmad Bhutta and a bloc of PLF headed by Abid Saqi usually backed the late Asma Jehangir’s group.

Mudassir Abbas Maghiana was elected as Vice President with 4261 votes against his two rival candidates Sohail Shafiq Chaudhry and Ashraf Jalal who secured 4189 and 1020 votes respectively.

Khwaja Mohsin Abbas of the Independent group notched the slot of secretary. He secured 5555 votes against 3935 obtained by Akhtar Padda.

Faisal Tauqir Sial was elected as finance secretary with 4160 votes. Two runners-up candidates Rana Waseem Yousaf Khan and Falak Naz Gill obtained 4050 and 1309 votes respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP biometric system Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan

Maqsood Buttar elected president LHCBA for year 2021-22

PSDP 2020-21: Rs479.24bn released against Rs650bn budgetary allocation

PM to announce ‘mega’ development package for Sindh districts soon: Umar

Presidential reference on Senate ballot mode: Apex court likely to announce its opinion tomorrow

Senate election: Campaigns to come to an end at midnight on March 1: ECP

Ministry proposes body to articulate ‘Smart Tax Plan’

$1.9trn Covid plan clears US House, heads to Senate

Pakistan shall respond with full might: DG ISPR

Successful bidder of track and trace project: FBR GRC expressly defines ‘conflict of interest’ term

AEO certificate holders: FBR asks port authorities to provide all facilities

Money laundering: FBR sets up body to monitor progress on disposal of assets

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.