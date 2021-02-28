FATF grey list: JI chief slams PTI govt for failure in removal

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has slammed the PTI led government for its failure to remove Pakistan from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“The government made full surrender before the FATF and international lending agencies by making legislations on their directions throughout the year but Pakistan is still on the list,” he said while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

He said the FATF decision was the proof of government fragile foreign policy and was a victory of India. He regretted the FATF-related laws further pushed the nation into the slavery of the western powers and lending agencies.

The JI chief, who was on the two-day visit of the South Punjab, also criticized the present and former rulers for doing politics on the issue of a separate province of South Punjab. Extending full support to the creation of new provinces on administrative basis, he said it was only the JI which could address the grievances and demands of the people of the area if voted to power. The feudal lords, waderas and agents of the status quo were parts of the three so-called mainstream parties which had been deceiving the masses for decades and never felt ashamed of the deeds, he said.

“The PTI, the PML-N and the PPP are the sides of the same coin. People have once again seen their self-serving politics in Punjab Assembly where they mutually agreed to get elected their billionaires.”

He said the inflation and unemployment were rampant and people were fed up from the “tsunami” of the PTI. He said it was yet to be determined that which one the coronavirus or wrong policies of the government caused more damage to the country‘s economy. He appealed the masses to vote for the JI if they wanted to put the country on track.

Later, he addressed gathering JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif, JI Southern Punjab chapter chief Sohaib Siddiqui and JI Multan chapter Chief Safdar Hashmi were also present on occasion. He announced the JI would organize a historic mass gathering in Multan on March 21.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021