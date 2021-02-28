PAAPAM demands export industry status for local vending industry

LAHORE: The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) has asked the government to give the export industry status to the local vending industry, which is fully capable of bridging the huge gap of ever-rising trade deficit not only through enhancing exports but also controlling unbridled imports through ‘import deletion’ of industrial replacement parts.

In a letter written to Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, the association has asked the government that there is a huge possibility of ‘import deletion’ of industrial replacement parts, in addition to the automotive parts, through public-private partnership (PPP).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021