Sales tax: FBR to recover arrears through bank account

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would recover sales tax arrears through bank account attachment, said a notification issued by the Board.

According to SRO 234(i)/20201, the Board has amended Sales Tax Rules 2006, saying that the provisions of rules 210-A to 210-I shall, mutatis mutandis, apply to chapter XI of the Sales Tax Rules 2006, for the purpose of recovery of sales tax arrears through bank account attachment.

The amendment has been made in exercise of the power conferred by sub-section (1) of section 4 read with sections 40 and 45A of the Federal Excise Act, 2005 and section 50 of the Sales Tax Act 1990 read with section 3, sub-section (2) of section 6 and other relevant provisions, the Board has introduced the amendment in the Sales Tax Rules 2006.

