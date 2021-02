APNS condolence

KARACHI: Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of the mother of Farzana Bashir, publisher and mother-in-law of Bashir Ahmed Memon, Chief Editor, Daily Nijat, Sukkur.—PR

