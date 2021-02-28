423 degrees awarded: Isra University holds annual convocation

HYDERABAD: Sindh Governor Sindh Imran Ismail through a video message congratulated the students of Isra University Hyderabad on 18th annual convocation held on Saturday at Hyderabad Campus.

The governor said: “I feel delighted while interacting with the youth of the country and expressed sadness for not being part of the ceremony due to Covid-19.”

He highlighted that easy loan facilities like Kamyab Jawaan are introduced by the current government because the Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to encourage the youth of the country.

The governor congratulated the Chancellor Prof Dr Asadullah Kazi, Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Nazeer Ashraf Laghari, Board of Directors, faculty members, students and their parents on the occasion.

During the ceremony, degrees were distributed among 423 students. 269 students graduated in medical, dental, nursing and physiotherapy programmes.

One student was awarded PhD degree in the field of medical science. 135 students graduated, and post graduated in business administration, computer sciences, electrical engineering, information technology. However, six students from the department of management sciences were awarded with the PhD degree.

Former Judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Faisal Arab was the chief guest on the occasion.

Faisal Arab congratulated the students and advised them to work hard for their dreams and serve the nation and humanity by helping those who are deprived of the resources. The students work really hard during their academic life and today is your day to celebrate it, said Prof Dr Asadullah Kazi, university chancellor while addressing the students.

