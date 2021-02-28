ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

423 degrees awarded: Isra University holds annual convocation

Recorder Report 28 Feb 2021

HYDERABAD: Sindh Governor Sindh Imran Ismail through a video message congratulated the students of Isra University Hyderabad on 18th annual convocation held on Saturday at Hyderabad Campus.

The governor said: “I feel delighted while interacting with the youth of the country and expressed sadness for not being part of the ceremony due to Covid-19.”

He highlighted that easy loan facilities like Kamyab Jawaan are introduced by the current government because the Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to encourage the youth of the country.

The governor congratulated the Chancellor Prof Dr Asadullah Kazi, Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Nazeer Ashraf Laghari, Board of Directors, faculty members, students and their parents on the occasion.

During the ceremony, degrees were distributed among 423 students. 269 students graduated in medical, dental, nursing and physiotherapy programmes.

One student was awarded PhD degree in the field of medical science. 135 students graduated, and post graduated in business administration, computer sciences, electrical engineering, information technology. However, six students from the department of management sciences were awarded with the PhD degree.

Former Judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Faisal Arab was the chief guest on the occasion.

Faisal Arab congratulated the students and advised them to work hard for their dreams and serve the nation and humanity by helping those who are deprived of the resources. The students work really hard during their academic life and today is your day to celebrate it, said Prof Dr Asadullah Kazi, university chancellor while addressing the students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Ismail Governor Sindh COVID19 Imran Khan Kamyab Jawaan

423 degrees awarded: Isra University holds annual convocation

PSDP 2020-21: Rs479.24bn released against Rs650bn budgetary allocation

PM to announce ‘mega’ development package for Sindh districts soon: Umar

Presidential reference on Senate ballot mode: Apex court likely to announce its opinion tomorrow

Senate election: Campaigns to come to an end at midnight on March 1: ECP

Ministry proposes body to articulate ‘Smart Tax Plan’

$1.9trn Covid plan clears US House, heads to Senate

Pakistan shall respond with full might: DG ISPR

Successful bidder of track and trace project: FBR GRC expressly defines ‘conflict of interest’ term

AEO certificate holders: FBR asks port authorities to provide all facilities

Money laundering: FBR sets up body to monitor progress on disposal of assets

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.