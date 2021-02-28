ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
Gold prices fall

Recorder Report KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday saw a sizeable drop on the local market, traders said. After a...
28 Feb 2021

Recorder Report

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday saw a sizeable drop on the local market, traders said.

After a decline of Rs 1050, the yellow metal price now comes down to Rs 108,200 per tola. Gold price per 10 grams reduced by Rs 900 to Rs 92,764 on the domestic market.

The precious metal was quoted selling for $1734 per ounce on the world market.

Silver was traded for Rs 1,380 per tola, down by Rs 20, Rs 1183.12 per 10 grams, down by Rs 17.15 and $ 26.73 per ounce, traders said.

