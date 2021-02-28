KW&DA initiates helmet awareness campaign

KARACHI: Karachi Welfare and Development Association (KW&DA) has initiated helmet awareness campaign to prevent the live losses in case of bikers' accident.

KW&DA has been established by the US based overseas Pakistanis with an ultimate goal to see a prosperous Karachi. The association initiated this campaign from the Karachi Press Club (KPC) and conducted two helmet awareness and distribution session at the KPC.

During the ceremony, KW&DA founder Zia Rahman, over the video link from US briefed the journalists about the vision of association. He said overseas Pakistanis are determined to see a progressive Pakistan and they are working to bring prosperity to Pakistan.

He said KW&DA will focus on Karachi and its problems and in the first part helmet awareness campaign has been launched to save the lives of bikers.

He said focus on different projects which will help people to see a progressive Karachi. The projects which KW&DA want to focus on healthcare, school rebuilding, human rights, transportation, clean water and clean Karachi.

He informed that Shafi Ahmed has been appointed KW&DA chairmen and Syed Wasim as the vice chairman and Syed Sarfraz Haider as the special advisor.

DC South Irshad Sodhar informed that some 30,000 cases of head injuries are being reported annually and in most of cases life can be saved with use of helmet. He urged the journalists to wear helmet.

Bilal announced a mobile hospital which will be costing over Rs 25 million, as a gift from overseas Pakistanis to the people of Karachi and Sindh province. He promised that he will be forming a free legal advice team for women who are in prison and can't afford to have legal representation. Karachi press club president Fazil Jamili in his address raised the issue of awareness of wearing a helmet. Jamili said the lack of civic duty and proper training from childhood plays an important role. In the West, children are taught from start to follow traffic rules that include wearing seat belts.

Karachi press club secretary Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti in his speech focused on the ownership each journalist should take. Mostly people ride bikes and wearing a helmet definitely saves life, he added Secretary KPC appreciated the efforts of KW&DA for their helmet awareness and donation of helmet for journalists. On the occasion Wasi Qurashi, Mona khan and a number of journalists were also present.

